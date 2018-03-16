Lunch with the Aces returns in April

One of the most popular yearly events for the University of Evansville athletics department returns in 2018 as Lunch with the Aces will be held on Friday, April 13 at Meeks Family Fieldhouse on the UE campus.

Highlighting the day is keynote speaker Scott Shreffler. The 1993 graduate of UE was inducted into the Purple Aces Athletics Hall of Fame in 2004 and had has jersey retired in January of 2018.

The event goes from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on the 13th. Early registration is $30 while seats will be $35 after April 9 and at the door. Corporate tables cost $350 and include eight seats plus two student-athletes seated at your table. There is also the option to provide lunch for a student-athlete for just $10.

Marx BBQ will once again cater the event with food being available for the duration. The program, which includes a video presentation and the keynote speaker, begins at 12:30 p.m. A student-athlete will be seated at each table.

A half post and silent auction will provide additional opportunities at the lunch.

You can register now at this link: www.uealumnionline.com/AcesLunch18. For more information, call 812-488-ACES.

Courtesy: UE Athletics