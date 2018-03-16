Gov. Holcomb adds Vanderburgh, Gibson Counties to emergency list for flooding

Four Indiana counties have been added to the disaster emergency list for flooding.

Governor Eric Holcomb signed a new executive order Friday adding Vanderburgh, Gibson, LaGrange, and Vermillion Counties.

Spencer and Warrick Counties were already on the list.

The emergency comes in response to widespread flooding and damage in February and the first part of March.

The declaration means the state Department of Homeland Security can take action to provide expanded emergency services and request assistance from the federal government.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.