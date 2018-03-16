Sheriff: One person dead after mobile home fire in Buckskin - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Sheriff: One person dead after mobile home fire in Buckskin

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
The fire did reignite briefly (WFIE) The fire did reignite briefly (WFIE)
GIBSON CO., IN (WFIE) -

Crews rushed to a mobile home fire in Buckskin, Indiana on Friday.

The fire was reported around 2 p.m. at 875 South 850 East. The flames were out but reignited briefly. 

Our crew on the scene saw the coroner and Gibson County Sheriff Timothy Bottoms confirmed one person was dead. He would not identify that person or say whether anyone else was in the house at the time of the fire.

We are working to get more information.

Along with the coroner, firefighters, Gibson County Sheriff's Office, and investigators with the Indiana State Police responded to the scene.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on TwitterClick here to download our 14 News mobile app to get breaking news alerts and the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly