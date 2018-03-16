Sheriff: One person dead after mobile home fire in Buckskin

The body was found at 1618 West Missouri Street.More >>
Four Indiana counties have been added to the disaster emergency list for flooding.
We have a crew on the scene of a police chase that ended in a crash in Owensboro.
Evansville police are on the scene of a truck that flipped and landed on the front porch of a home.
Crews are on the scene of a business fire in Evansville. It's at Glisson's Auto Salvage on North St. Joseph Avenue.
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.
He was expected to retire on Sunday. He now stands to lose the pension he accrued in his nearly two decades with the FBI.
The lead engineer on the bridge project that collapsed at Florida International University left a voicemail alerting a state agency to "cracking" two days before the tragedy.
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.
Etowah County Sheriff Todd Entrekin is getting a lot of heat and publicity over how he profits from the inmates food fund in his jail. It's a fact that happens to be legal for him to do so.
A young boy who battled through multiple surgeries after being critically injured when a tree limb fell on him during a storm in October of 2012, has passed away, according to his family.
Twelve people are facing charges in Alabama and four children have been rescued or identified after a multi-state child exploitation operation.
The Erie County Sheriff's Office in Sandusky issued and then canceled an amber alert after 4-year-old D'Quai Hemchak was forcibly removed from a vehicle by his mother, Jennifer Ann Hemchak.
Everyone's arms get tired from time to time, but do yours ever lose power? For one woman, her arm needs to be charged every few hours. Angel Giuffria, an actress and bionics advocate, recently attended the popular South By Southwest Festival (SXSW) in Austin, TX, and encountered an unusual problem.
