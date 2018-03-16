Sheriff: One person dead after mobile home fire in Buckskin

Crews rushed to a mobile home fire in Buckskin, Indiana on Friday.

The fire was reported around 2 p.m. at 875 South 850 East. The flames were out but reignited briefly.

Gibson: ISP Crime Scene Investigators are currently assisting Gibson Co. Sheriff’s Dept at a scene in Buckskin. — Sgt. Todd Ringle (@ISPEvansville) March 16, 2018

Our crew on the scene saw the coroner and Gibson County Sheriff Timothy Bottoms confirmed one person was dead. He would not identify that person or say whether anyone else was in the house at the time of the fire.

We are working to get more information.

Along with the coroner, firefighters, Gibson County Sheriff's Office, and investigators with the Indiana State Police responded to the scene.

