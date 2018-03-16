Firefighters, Sheriff's Dept. on scene of Gibson Co. mobile home fire

Gibson County Dispatch confirmed the fire at 8755 County Road 850 East.More >>
Evansville police say a woman was in a stall in the restroom of Walgreens on North St. Joseph Avenue on December 20, 2017, and saw a cellphone come from under the stall next to the one she was in. The woman quickly left the restroom and called the police.More >>
Those records show at least two different ECHO Housing checks were used to pay the property taxes for Stephanie TenBarge's home at 945 Pine Gate Road.More >>
After a two month investigation, Michael Cooper was arrested Thursday on three counts of sexual abuse 1st degree.More >>
According to Indiana State Police, a jury convicted 49-year-old Stacy Matheny Thursday for the murder of Phillip P. Chase.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
At least six people have died as the result of a 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsing Thursday on a major roadway running through the campus of Florida International University in Miami.More >>
CBS46 is sad to report that Tripp Halstead has died. Tripp was severely injured when a tree limb landed on him in 2012 but kept fighting.More >>
Etowah County Sheriff Todd Entrekin is getting a lot of heat and publicity over how he profits from the inmates food fund in his jail. It's a fact that happens to be legal for him to do so.More >>
An attorney for the woman dubbed the "DUI Bride" is claiming the story is a hoax. Marana police said the lawyer's allegations are false and they have the video to prove it.More >>
The Miami Herald's Spanish-language paper spoke to the father of 18-year-old Alexa Duran, an FIU student killed in Thursday's collapse.More >>
Savannah's St. Patrick's Day Festival officially begins at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 16, and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, March 17.More >>
A young boy who battled through multiple surgeries after being critically injured when a tree limb fell on him during a storm in October of 2012, has passed away, according to his family.More >>
Danry Vasquez, a baseball player who used to play in the minor league system of the Houston Astros, was arrested in 2016 for assaulting his girlfriend.More >>
