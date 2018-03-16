Coroner now on scene of Gibson Co. mobile home fire

The coroner is now at the scene of a mobile home fire in Buckskin, Indiana.

Gibson County Dispatch confirmed a fire at 875 South, 850 East. The fire was reported around 2 p.m. and flames were out, but briefly reignited.

Along with the coroner, firefighters, Gibson County Sheriff's Department, and investigators with the Indiana State Police are all there, according to our crew there.

Gibson: ISP Crime Scene Investigators are currently assisting Gibson Co. Sheriff’s Dept at a scene in Buckskin. — Sgt. Todd Ringle (@ISPEvansville) March 16, 2018

We have a team there at the scene and we will update this story with more information when it is made available.

