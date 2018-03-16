Tax records: Property taxes for TenBarge home paid with ECHO checks

Gibson County Dispatch confirmed the fire at 8755 County Road 850 East.More >>
Evansville police say a woman was in a stall in the restroom of Walgreens on North St. Joseph Avenue on December 20, 2017, and saw a cellphone come from under the stall next to the one she was in. The woman quickly left the restroom and called the police.More >>
Those records show at least two different ECHO Housing checks were used to pay the property taxes for Stephanie TenBarge's home at 945 Pine Gate Road.More >>
After a two month investigation, Michael Cooper was arrested Thursday on three counts of sexual abuse 1st degree.More >>
According to Indiana State Police, a jury convicted 49-year-old Stacy Matheny Thursday for the murder of Phillip P. Chase.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
At least six people have died as the result of a 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsing Thursday on a major roadway running through the campus of Florida International University in Miami.More >>
Etowah County Sheriff Todd Entrekin is getting a lot of heat and publicity over how he profits from the inmates food fund in his jail. It's a fact that happens to be legal for him to do so.More >>
The Miami Herald's Spanish-language paper spoke to the father of 18-year-old Alexa Duran, an FIU student killed in Thursday's collapse.More >>
Tom Benson was born on July 12, 1927, the same year as the great flood of Louisiana before the Great Depression. His parents, Tom Benson Sr. and Carmen Benson, had four sons. They raised the boys in the St. Roch neighborhood, their lives rooted in the Catholic Church as parishioners at Our Lady Star of the Sea.More >>
CBS46 is sad to report that Tripp Halstead has died. Tripp was severely injured when a tree limb landed on him in 2012 but kept fighting.More >>
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.More >>
With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.More >>
