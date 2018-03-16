Tax records: Property taxes for TenBarge home paid with ECHO checks

Vanderburgh County tax records show the property taxes for the former ECHO Housing director's home, were paid for with ECHO checks.

Those records show at least two different ECHO Housing checks were used to pay the property taxes for Stephanie TenBarge's home at 945 Pine Gate Road.

They were for spring 2017 and fall 2016. Documents show the checks actually covered the taxes for three properties - the Pine Gate Road home and two connecting lots.

The total for both checks was $8,807.89

As we reported Wednesday, TenBarge left her position from ECHO.

We reached out Wednesday to TenBarge, but we have not heard back. ECHO's attorney returned our call that day, but could not say much.

Friday, we reached out to TenBarge's attorney. We have not heard back.

ECHO's attorney, Scott Wylie, responded to an email we sent Friday, but didn't answer questions. He tells us he's available to talk to us by phone later Friday afternoon.

