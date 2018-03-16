Ohio Co. man accused of sexual abuse

An Ohio County man is accused of sexual abuse.

According to Kentucky State Police, detectives began an investigation in January into sexual abuse allegations involving 41-year-old Michael D. Cooper, of Fordsville, KY, and a 12-year-old.

After a two month investigation, Cooper was arrested Thursday on three counts of sexual abuse 1st degree.

He is being held in the Daviess County Detention Center without bond.

