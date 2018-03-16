Perry Co. man convicted of murder

According to Indiana State Police, a jury convicted 49-year-old Stacy Matheny Thursday for the murder of Phillip P. Chase.More >>
According to Indiana State Police, a jury convicted 49-year-old Stacy Matheny Thursday for the murder of Phillip P. Chase.More >>
The Henderson County Sheriff's Office confirms there is an open investigation regarding a Henderson Police officer. ..More >>
The Henderson County Sheriff's Office confirms there is an open investigation regarding a Henderson Police officer. ..More >>
The state House of Representatives unanimously approved Senate bill 48 on Friday.More >>
The state House of Representatives unanimously approved Senate bill 48 on Friday.More >>
Dispatch confirms a call for a bank robbery at the Fifth Third Bank on Diamond Avenue.More >>
Dispatch confirms a call for a bank robbery at the Fifth Third Bank on Diamond Avenue.More >>
It was standing room only inside the Old National Events Plaza for the 23rd Annual Celebration of Leadership of Evansville. It's an event that honors those who make a difference in the community. People from a range of groups were honored for the work they do that changes lives for the better in the Tri-State. For one award recipient in particular, she's inspired many. Play for Kate Foundation Founder Ashlee Bruggenschmidt took home the Nancy Sieben Koehler Sustainab...More >>
It was standing room only inside the Old National Events Plaza for the 23rd Annual Celebration of Leadership of Evansville. It's an event that honors those who make a difference in the community. People from a range of groups were honored for the work they do that changes lives for the better in the Tri-State. For one award recipient in particular, she's inspired many. Play for Kate Foundation Founder Ashlee Bruggenschmidt took home the Nancy Sieben Koehler Sustainab...More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
At least six people have died as the result of a 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsing Thursday on a major roadway running through the campus of Florida International University in Miami.More >>
At least six people have died as the result of a 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsing Thursday on a major roadway running through the campus of Florida International University in Miami.More >>
With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.More >>
With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.More >>
Alabama prepares to execute inmate who killed his employer and who asked to die.More >>
Alabama prepares to execute inmate who killed his employer and who asked to die.More >>
CBS46 is sad to report that Tripp Halstead has died. Tripp was severely injured when a tree limb landed on him in 2012 but kept fighting.More >>
CBS46 is sad to report that Tripp Halstead has died. Tripp was severely injured when a tree limb landed on him in 2012 but kept fighting.More >>
A woman named Jesus Christ wrote a letter to the media queen herself, Oprah Winfrey, about running for president.More >>
A woman named Jesus Christ wrote a letter to the media queen herself, Oprah Winfrey, about running for president.More >>
Weighing in at double the size of an upright piano, a Lexington man set foot on the journey of a lifetime. L.B. (“Little Buddy”) Bonner has never been little in his life.More >>
Weighing in at double the size of an upright piano, a Lexington man set foot on the journey of a lifetime. L.B. (“Little Buddy”) Bonner has never been little in his life.More >>
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.More >>
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.More >>