Perry Co. man convicted of murder

A Perry County man has been convicted of murder.

According to Indiana State Police, a jury convicted 49-year-old Stacy Matheny Thursday for the murder of Phillip P. Chase.

The murder happened back in March 2016.

State police say Matheny went to a home in the 4300 block of Bell Hollow Road in Cannelton where he got into an argument with Chase that resulted in Chase being shot in the head.

Later that same day, Matheny was found and arrested in Hawesville, KY.

Matheny will be sentenced on April 6th.

