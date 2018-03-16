Criminal investigation open on Henderson Police Officer - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Criminal investigation open on Henderson Police Officer

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) -

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office confirms there is an open investigation regarding a Henderson Police officer.

Deputies tell us they will present their findings next week to the county attorney. 

We are told this is a criminal investigation, but the officer's name is not yet being released since he has not been charged. 

We are working to find out more. 

