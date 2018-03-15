Hundreds attend Evansville's annual Celebration of Leadership

Over 1,300 attended the award ceremony at the Old National Events Plaza Ballroom in Downtown Evansville.

It was standing room only inside the Old National Events Plaza for the 23rd Annual Celebration of Leadership of Evansville.

It's an event that honors those who make a difference in the community. People from a range of groups were honored for the work they do that changes lives for the better in the Tri-State.

For one award recipient in particular, she's inspired many.

Play for Kate Foundation Founder Ashlee Bruggenschmidt took home the Nancy Sieben Koehler Sustainability Award.

Using ATV safety guidelines, her organization has hosted numerous fundraising events, offered scholarship opportunities, and has inspired families, community figures, and legislators.

Bruggenschmidt is humble.

"The award is nice and it's amazing," explained Ashlee Bruggenschmidt. "But, we don't do it for the recognition. We do it for Kate. To honor her. And we do it to save lives, to prevent kids from dying so families don't have to go through this tragedy."

After Bruggenschmidt's hard work in Indianapolis, the Play for Kate Law passed in July 2017. The law has made a difference in enforcing and education people to wear helmets.

Numbers don't lie. There have been zero ATV deaths of children under the age of 18 in Indiana since the law passed.

"The goal for Play for Kate is zero preventable deaths on ATVs," said Bruggenschmidt. "To hear that we have zero child fatalities in the state of Indiana so far is amazing, and we want that to continue."

Bruggenshmidt tells us her heart goes out to the families of the two teens who died in an ATV accident last week in Union County, Kentucky.

She's now working on increasing ATV safety education in parts of western Kentucky with the hopes no family goes what she and other families have gone through.

