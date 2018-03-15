King and IU earn All-America honors at NCAAs

The No. 9-ranked Indiana University women’s swimming and diving team earned six All-America honors at the 2018 NCAA Women’s Championships on Thursday evening at the McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion in Columbus, Ohio.

In the Championship Final of the 400 medley relay, the Hoosier team of Ali Rockett, Lilly King, Christine Jensen and Kennedy Goss finished second with a Big Ten and Indiana school record time of 3:26.09.

The finish for Indiana in the event is the best in program history. IU also qualified for the Championship Final of the 400 medley relay for a third-straight season for the first time in school history. The previous best finish was fifth last season.

King was remarkable in her 100 breaststroke leg, splitting the fastest time in history in 56.02. Rockett led the team off with a great time, posting the fifth-best 100 back in IU history with her mark of 51.31.

The All-America honor is the 12th in the career for Goss, the third for Rockett and the first for Jensen.

In the Consolation Final of the 1-meter dive, Jessica Parratto placed second to finish 10th overall in the event with a score of 308.80 to earn Honorable-Mention All-America honors.

The redshirt junior matched her best career finish in the event at the NCAA’s, placing 10th for the second-straight season. The All-America accolade is the sixth of Parratto’s career.

In the Consolation Final of the 200 IM, Lilly King took sixth place to finish 14th overall with a time of 1:55.83. The 14th-place finish is a career-best for King at the NCAA Championships and is the best finish for a Hoosier in the event since Allysa Varva took eighth in 2012.

Seeded 28th in the event coming in to the NCAA Championships, the Evansville, Ind. native improved an impressive 14 spots. King’s time is the fourth-best in IU history.

Along with her All-America accolade in the 400 medley relay, her Honorable-Mention All-America honor in the 200 IM gives her 10 for her career.

The 2018 NCAA Championships will continue on Friday morning with the prelims of the 100 butterfly, 200 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, 100 backstroke, 200 medley relay and 3-meter dive. The action gets underway at the McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Courtesy: University of Indiana Athletics