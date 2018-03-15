Long latest to sign extension with Evansville - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Long latest to sign extension with Evansville

Posted by Bethany Miller, Sports Director
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The Evansville Otters have signed infielder Ryan Long to a contract extension.

Long, a Crandall, Texas native, was signed by the Otters midway through last season after finishing a successful collegiate playing career at Texas Tech University.

“Ryan had a big year for us taking over the top spot in the lineup,” Otters manager Andy McCauley said. “He is a versatile player.”

In 49 games with Evansville last season, Long batted .286 with 53 hits and 11 RBIs. He accounted for six doubles, a triple and two home runs.

“He saw time all over the field defensively,” McCauley said. “We are looking for him to play primarily third base this year and hit in the top of the lineup.”

With the Red Raiders, Long appeared in 80 games and started 55. He posted seven multiple-hit games and had six multiple-RBI performances. Long finished with 32 RBIs and 12 doubles.

He was also a member of the 2016 Big 12 championship team at Texas Tech.

Evansville will celebrate Bosse Field’s Opening Night May 11 against the Washington Wild Things at 6:35 p.m.

Courtesy: Evansville Otters

