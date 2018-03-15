Alabama man gives money to residents in the Tri-State

At the intersection of Green River Road and the Lloyd Expressway, it's not uncommon to find people trying to score some money.

That changed Thursday when it became a spot for giving for about an hour.

Ryan Atchley spent part of his morning at the heavily traveled intersection handing out some of his own money to people who drove through.

"I wanted to give back to the community," Atchley said. "I am a Christian and Jesus freely gives to us and so I wanted to come out here with a few dollars and give back to the people."

From Alabama to Evansville and beyond, Atchley said he and his wife are apart of a traveling ministry which is what brought them to Evansville.

For people who pass through the area every day, the extra cash came as a nice surprise.

"It's just nice to stop for a second and remember that you have to keep passing it forward," Karen Squires said. "I think we all get busy and forget about that, so this is a nice reminder."

"The reactions have been mixed," Atchley said. "I have been offered food. I have been offered water. I have been offered money. Some people ignore me, some people embrace it. Just a bunch of mixed reactions."

Atchley started out with $100 but ended up giving $106 away. Atchley said the money was gone within about an hour.

