Henderson nurse arrested in contraband case

A medical professional, once tasked with taking care of inmates, was arrested.

Investigators believe 46-year-old Anna Vanzandt was smuggling contraband into the Henderson County Jail.

Jail officials tell 14 News they listened to more than 100 phone calls during their investigation. It's not only what they heard, but what they saw, that landed the nurse behind bars.

Inside the walls of the Henderson County Detention Center, random reviews of inmates phone calls are common.

"It looked like there was a possible relationship with this inmate and one of our contract workers in the medical department," Leslie Gibson, Chief Deputy of Operations said.

Vanzandt was working as a nurse for Southern Health Partners and was contracted to provide medical care to inmates during third shift. After reviewing those phone conversations, investigators believed Vanzandt planned to bring contraband into the jail.

"She’d make comments like 'I’ve done everything you’ve asked me to do' and he asked about bringing in the marijuana and she said, 'I'm working on it' and he’d constantly say, 'Quit saying you’re working on it, when are you going to bring it in?" Gibson recalled.

Officers say another call pointed to a handoff of the contraband, made minutes before Vanzandt reported for duty.

"He made the comment, "Just put it in a gauze and bring it down to the cell, I’ll snatch it out of your hand real quick (and) nobody will see," Gibson explained.

Authorities say when they confronted Vanzandt and asked to see her purse, she denied bringing it to work. They later found it in the medical department. Inside, jail administrators say they found a bag of marijuana in a cigarette box.

"She denied it initially, but then she tired to justify it once I allowed her to listen to the last phone conversation, parts of it," Gibson stated.

Vanzandt also reportedly had prescription pills not in their proper container. Those were found in her vehicle.

She was charged with promoting contraband and has since bonded out of jail.

