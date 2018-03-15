Fertility clinic freezers in the hot seat, Boston IVF runs extra tests on freezer tanks

After freezer malfunctions at two fertility clinics across the country, a Newburgh clinic is making extra checks to ensure their embryos are safe. (Boston IVF at The Women's Hospital)

More than 2,000 eggs and embryos were damaged or destroyed at an Ohio fertility clinic. We are learning a storage tank malfunctioned. One couple found out about it the hard way when they called University Hospitals, ready to use their frozen embryos.

It has been a nightmare for them and the estimated 700 other people going through IVF treatments. Many are now part of a class action lawsuit.

As soon as Boston IVF at The Women's Hospital in Newburgh heard about the other clinics' malfunctions, they ran extra tests to ensure their tanks and alarms are working.

Boston IVF tells us they are prepared if their tanks get too warm. An alarm sounds in the office and an automatic phone call goes out to employees at home as well as security guards downstairs.

These measures are to make sure the worst does not happen here. Dr. Daniel Griffin says he often sees patients worried about having kids after cancer.

"Before they undergo cancer treatment, which may affect their fertility, they have eggs frozen or embryos frozen, so especially in those couples that would not have potentially any other opportunities to freeze eggs or embryos. You just feel terrible that something like that would happen," says Dr. Griffin.

Amy Whitby is one of Dr. Griffin's patients. Her journey to have a second baby has been long and challenging.

"There's waiting time in between all of these steps that you're doing. You try to stay distracted, but it's always there in the back of your mind. Every time you see the phone number of Dr. Griffin's office you're like, 'Oh my gosh this is some kind of news,'" says Whitby.

She describes the last few months filled with blood draws, daily injections, and waiting for phone calls.

"And you've had days in between where you're praying that everything goes okay. It's a process to even get to that point," says Whitby.

Which is why she says her heart is breaking for the patients who are hurting from this loss.

"Losing that confidence. Losing that stability. Losing that hope," says Whitby.

Amy broke down the process for us. The cycle takes several months to complete. What starts with a dozen or two eggs gets whittled down to a fraction of embryos.

Couples are lucky just end up with a couple of viable ones. Thinking about this in these terms helps us understand just how devastating the malfunction is.

