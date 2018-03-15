Fertility clinic freezers in the hot seat, Boston IVF runs extra tests on freezer tanks

A medical professional, once tasked with taking care of inmates, was arrested.More >>
At the intersection of Green River Road and the Lloyd Expressway, it's not uncommon to find people trying to score some money.More >>
More than 2,000 eggs and embryos were damaged or destroyed at an Ohio fertility clinic. We are learning a storage tank malfunctioned. One couple found out about it the hard way when they called University Hospitals, ready to use their frozen embryos.More >>
Thousands of Henderson County students got a warm welcome Thursday morning as they walked into school.More >>
If you're heading into Newburgh from State Road 662, a row of trees, sometimes referred to as "the tree canopy," greets you, but the Newburgh Town Council voted Wednesday night to have them removed.More >>
At least four people were killed when a pedestrian bridge collapsed onto traffic at Florida International University in Miami on Thursday.More >>
The girl, who couldn’t swim, began struggling after she got in the water then disappeared until she was pulled out more than 10 minutes later.More >>
Donald Trump Jr.'s wife, Vanessa Trump, files for divorce in New York; the couple married in 2005 and have 5 children.More >>
The research into Scott Kelly’s one-year space mission is said to be a stepping stone to a three-year mission to Mars.More >>
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.More >>
Tom Benson was born on July 12, 1927, the same year as the great flood of Louisiana before the Great Depression. His parents, Tom Benson Sr. and Carmen Benson, had four sons. They raised the boys in the St. Roch neighborhood, their lives rooted in the Catholic Church as parishioners at Our Lady Star of the Sea.More >>
Danry Vasquez, a baseball player who used to play in the minor league system of the Houston Astros, was arrested in 2016 for assaulting his girlfriend.More >>
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.More >>
Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of several brands including Winn-Dixie grocery stores, confirmed Thursday afternoon it is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.More >>
Etowah County, AL, Sheriff Todd Entrekin is under fire for taking money earmarked to feed inmates. But he said it's allowable according to state statute.More >>
