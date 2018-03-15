HOOPS: Bosse Bulldogs headed to 3rd straight semi-state

High school hoops are still underway in Indiana, and the Bosse boys team is continuing to repeat history.

The Bulldogs made it look easy last Saturday dominating both Greensburg and Silver Creek to become the 3-A regional champs for the 3rd year in a row.

The team was hard at work practicing this week and gearing up for this Saturday's Semi-State game against Danville.

The Bulldog group is anxious to step out on the court, but they're confident the game will go in their favor.

The Bulldogs will face off against Danville High School in the 3-A Semi-State game in Washington on Saturday.

Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.