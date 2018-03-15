King and IU continue on at NCAAs

The No. 9-ranked Indiana University women’s swimming and diving team continued competition at the 2018 NCAA Women’s Championships on Thursday afternoon at the McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion in Columbus, Ohio.

Indiana’s 400 medley relay qualified for the Championship Final on Thursday night, while Lilly King (200 IM) and Jessica Parratto (1-meter dive) both qualified for Consolation Finals.

200 Freestyle Relay

The Hoosier 200 freestyle relay of Grace Haskett, Ali Rockett, Shelby Koontz and Holly Spears placed 20th overall in the event with a time of 1:29.29. The mark ranks as the third-best time in school history in the event. 500 Freestyle

Sophomore Cassy Jernberg placed 28th overall in the event with a time of 4:41.25, while senior Kennedy Goss finished 30th with a mark of 4:41.85.

200 IM

Lilly King had a great effort in the 200 IM, moving up 12 spots from her seed of No. 28 to qualify 16th overall and earn a spot in the Consolation Final. King’s time of 1:56.13 ranks as the eight-best time in program history.

50 Freestyle

Freshman Grace Haskett tied for 34th in the event for the Hoosiers, touching the wall in a time of 22.50. Sophomore Shelby Koontz moved up seven spots from her seed time to take 54th overall with a mark of 22.92.

400 Medley Relay

The IU 400 medley relay team of Ali Rockett, Lilly King, Christine Jensen and Kennedy Goss earned the No. 2 seed for the Championship Final of the event, coming in with a time of 3:28.19. The time is the second-best in school history.

1-Meter Dive

Redshirt junior Jessica Parratto qualified for the Consolation Final of the 1-meter dive for the second-straight year, earning her spot with a score of 291.60.

The 2018 NCAA Championships will continue on Thursday evening with the finals of the 200 freestyle relay, 500 freestyle, 200 IM, 50 freestyle, 400 medley relay and 1-meter dive. The action gets underway at the McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion at 6:00 p.m. ET.

