Henderson Co. students greeted with sticky notes on their lockers

Thousands of Henderson County students got a warm welcome Thursday morning as they walked into school.

They found notes of encouragement stuck onto their lockers.

“You are valuable" and "you are not alone."

Those were the two main messages left on the lockers of nearly two thousand students here at Henderson County high school.”

"I just think they really like that someone took the time to think about them," said teacher Cathy Thrasher.

#HendersonKYUnited is part of an initiative this week designed specifically to support students.

