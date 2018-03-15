Newburgh town council votes to remove "tree canopy"

If you're heading into Newburgh from State Road 662, a row of trees, sometimes referred to as "the tree canopy," greets you, but the Newburgh Town Council voted Wednesday night to have them removed.

The trees have been here for many, many years along SR-662 just as you are heading into Newburgh, directly across from where the new homes are being built.

"I am wondering how much thought has gone into this decision," said resident Lynda Johnston. "How much research? Have they talked to tree experts? Do you they know how old all the trees area? Do they have a plan for a replacement for what they cut down? It makes a lovely entrance to the town of Newburgh, but there are some problems with it. I realize that."

Town officials say Vectren trimmed the trees last fall due to the limbs being entangled in the transmission lines. Council members say there is also a concern that limbs may fall on the road.

For now, it's up to Vectren on when the trees will be removed.

"Remove the trees that are the hazard and then think about some landscaping to keep it the beautiful entrance into the town," said Lynda.

Town council officials say they are doing just that, but as of right now no word on if anything will replace the trees.

