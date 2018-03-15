Community Conncet helps get people back on their feet

Community Connect of Southwestern Indiana only happens once a year, but the goal is to help those in need get the resources they need to get back on their feet for good.

On Thursday, more than 90 services were available in downtown Evansville to help those homeless or nearly homeless with legal advice, dental care, haircuts, taxes, and child care.

We spoke to a woman who benefited last year and came back with her mother.

"This is a great thing they do, and I hope they continue it," Jettia Eastwood, who attended last year, said. "Some people look forward to this to have some assistance throughout the year. Since last year and this year, there are a lot more people."

METS was also offering free rides today to help with the event.

