S. Green Street reopened after business fire

South Green Street in Henderson was shut down for several hours Thursday while crews battled a business fire.

It broke out around 2 p.m. at a lawn mower repair shop at 2223 South Green Street.

No injuries have been reported.

Southbound traffic was diverted down Old Corydon Road to the Highway 425 bypass. Northbound traffic was diverted at South Green to the bypass.

