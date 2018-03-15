S. Green Street reopened after business fire - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

S. Green Street reopened after business fire

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Henderson Fire Department) (Source: Henderson Fire Department)
HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) -

South Green Street in Henderson was shut down for several hours Thursday while crews battled a business fire.

It broke out around 2 p.m. at a lawn mower repair shop at 2223 South Green Street.

No injuries have been reported. 

Southbound traffic was diverted down Old Corydon Road to the Highway 425 bypass.  Northbound traffic was diverted at South Green to the bypass.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.

  • LOCALMore>>

  • Hundreds attend Evansville's annual Celebration of Leadership

    Hundreds attend Evansville's annual Celebration of Leadership

    Thursday, March 15 2018 11:24 PM EDT2018-03-16 03:24:18 GMT
    Over 1,300 attended the award ceremony at the Old National Events Plaza Ballroom in Downtown Evansville.Over 1,300 attended the award ceremony at the Old National Events Plaza Ballroom in Downtown Evansville.

    It was standing room only inside the Old National Events Plaza for the 23rd Annual Celebration of Leadership of Evansville. It's an event that honors those who make a difference in the community. People from a range of groups were honored for the work they do that changes lives for the better in the Tri-State. For one award recipient in particular, she's inspired many. Play for Kate Foundation Founder Ashlee Bruggenschmidt took home the Nancy Sieben Koehler Sustainab...

    More >>

    It was standing room only inside the Old National Events Plaza for the 23rd Annual Celebration of Leadership of Evansville. It's an event that honors those who make a difference in the community. People from a range of groups were honored for the work they do that changes lives for the better in the Tri-State. For one award recipient in particular, she's inspired many. Play for Kate Foundation Founder Ashlee Bruggenschmidt took home the Nancy Sieben Koehler Sustainab...

    More >>

  • S. Green Street reopened after business fire

    S. Green Street reopened after business fire

    Thursday, March 15 2018 10:51 PM EDT2018-03-16 02:51:42 GMT
    (Source: Henderson Fire Department)(Source: Henderson Fire Department)

    Firefighters in Henderson are battling a business fire. It broke out around 2 p.m. on South Green Street, which has been blocked off.

    More >>

    Firefighters in Henderson are battling a business fire. It broke out around 2 p.m. on South Green Street, which has been blocked off.

    More >>

  • Henderson nurse arrested in contraband case

    Henderson nurse arrested in contraband case

    Thursday, March 15 2018 8:04 PM EDT2018-03-16 00:04:04 GMT
    Anna Vanzandt (Source: Henderson County Jail).Anna Vanzandt (Source: Henderson County Jail).
    Anna Vanzandt (Source: Henderson County Jail).Anna Vanzandt (Source: Henderson County Jail).

    A medical professional, once tasked with taking care of inmates, was arrested.

    More >>

    A medical professional, once tasked with taking care of inmates, was arrested.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly