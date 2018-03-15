S. Green Street closed while Henderson firefighters battle busin - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

S. Green Street closed while Henderson firefighters battle business fire

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) -

South Green Street in Henderson is shut down because of a business fire.

It broke out around 2 p.m. at a lawn mower repair shop at 2223 South Green Street.

No injuries have been reported. 

Southbound traffic is being diverted down Old Corydon Road to the Highway 425 bypass.  Northbound traffic is being diverted at South Green to the bypass.

