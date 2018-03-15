S. Green Street closed while Henderson firefighters battle business fire

Thousands of Henderson County students got a warm welcome Thursday morning as they walked into school.More >>
If you're heading into Newburgh from State Road 662, a row of trees, sometimes referred to as "the tree canopy," greets you, but the Newburgh Town Council voted Wednesday night to have them removed.More >>
CBD oil is on its way to being legal in Indiana. The general assembly passed the bill late Wednesday night on the last day of the session.More >>
Firefighters in Henderson are battling a business fire. It broke out around 2 p.m. on South Green Street, which has been blocked off.More >>
Community Connect of Southwestern Indiana only happens once a year, but the goal is to help those in need get the resources they need to get back on their feet for good.More >>
At least one person was killed and six injured when a pedestrian bridge collapsed onto traffic at Florida International University in Miami on Thursday.More >>
Tom Benson was born on July 12, 1927, the same year as the great flood of Louisiana before the Great Depression. His parents, Tom Benson Sr. and Carmen Benson, had four sons. They raised the boys in the St. Roch neighborhood, their lives rooted in the Catholic Church as parishioners at Our Lady Star of the Sea.More >>
The girl, who couldn’t swim, began struggling after she got in the water then disappeared until she was pulled out more than 10 minutes later.More >>
The toy company, which announced it's closing all of its North American stores on Wednesday, will honor existing gift cards for 30 days.More >>
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.More >>
The Broward County Sheriff released the video that shows a man they identify as Scot Peterson standing outside Deputy Stoneman Douglas during the shooting.More >>
Danry Vasquez, a baseball player who used to play in the minor league system of the Houston Astros, was arrested in 2016 for assaulting his girlfriend.More >>
The suspect, 32-year-old John Ludwick of Port Charlotte, was involved in another high profile case in 2005, making comments relating to the disappearance of Natalee Holloway.More >>
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.More >>
A grand jury has reviewed the cases against ten people who are facing criminal charges in connection to the death of an LSU student during an alleged hazing incident.More >>
