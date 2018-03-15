Vanderburgh Co. weekly food inspection reports

Here are the latest food inspection reports.

Ruler Food Store #233, 730 B S Green River Rd. Non-critical violation: Milk refrigeration shelving soiled.

Papa Murphys Take N Bake, 4827 Davis Lant Dr Suite C. Critical violations: Food in walk in cooler not covered. Employees beverage uncovered in restricted area.

Domino´s Pizza, 1940 N Green River Rd. Non-critical violation: Dumpster lacking drain plug.

TGI Fridays #432, 800 N Green River Rd Ste 101. Critical violation: Food not being stored six inches above the floor. Improper storage of utensils.

Marx Bar B Q, 3119 W Maryland St. Non-critical violation: Bulk container scoop lacking proper handle.

Casey´s General Store #2296, 3100 N St.Joseph Ave. Critical violations: Frozen food products improperly stored. Lift 6 inches off the ground. Employees must use designated area for eating and drinking during breaks. Non-critical violation: Hand washing station blocked by equipment.

Captain D´s #3731, 1200 Covert Ave. Non-critical violation: Cleaning of overall facility needed.

Lic´s Ice Cream, 4501 Lincoln Ave. Non-critical violation: Rubber based covering missing in kitchen area.

Jaya´s Authentic Foods, 119 SE Fourth St. Non-critical violation: Soda gun dispensers need cleaned.

Gracie's Chinese Cuisine, 12500 N Highway 41. Critical violation: Chemical sanitizer below required concentration in wiping cloth buckets.

Gangnam Korean Cuisine, 519-520 Main St. Critical violations: Time mark needed for holding of warm foods for no more than 4 hours. Discard after 4 hours. Cleaner being used in sanitizer buckets as sanitizer. Non-critical violation: Automatic dish machine not sanitizing. Three bay sanitizer basin needs used until fixed.

No violations:

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc.

AIS Diamond.

Joshua Academy - Aramark.

The Pacetre.

Chuckles Food Mart #12.

Bonefish Grill #7505.

Gattitown.

Evansville Christian School - Aramark.

Vogel School K-6.

Stringtown School K-5.

Sonic Drive-In #102.

Save A Lot #675.

River City Eagles #4023.

Plaza Park Academy 6-8.

PIZZA HUT #316305.

Circle K #2414.

Montessori Academy.

McGary Middle School 6-8.

Lodge Community School K-8.

Legends.

Holy Spirit School.

Hebron Elementary.

Harrison High School.

Hacienda #16.

Domino´s Pizza #2577.

Big Top.

Auntie Ann’s.

11th Frame Lounge.

Starbucks Coffee Co. #29444.

Salsarita's.

Maidens Brewery & Pub.