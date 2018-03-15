Suspect in Evansville bank robbery identified

Dispatch confirms a call for a bank robbery at the Fifth Third Bank on Diamond Avenue.More >>
It was standing room only inside the Old National Events Plaza for the 23rd Annual Celebration of Leadership of Evansville. It's an event that honors those who make a difference in the community. People from a range of groups were honored for the work they do that changes lives for the better in the Tri-State. For one award recipient in particular, she's inspired many. Play for Kate Foundation Founder Ashlee Bruggenschmidt took home the Nancy Sieben Koehler Sustainab...More >>
Firefighters in Henderson are battling a business fire. It broke out around 2 p.m. on South Green Street, which has been blocked off.More >>
A medical professional, once tasked with taking care of inmates, was arrested.More >>
At the intersection of Green River Road and the Lloyd Expressway, it's not uncommon to find people trying to score some money.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
At least six people have died as the result of a 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsing Thursday on a major roadway running through the campus of Florida International University in Miami.More >>
With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.More >>
Alabama prepares to execute inmate who killed his employer and who asked to die.More >>
Tom Benson was born on July 12, 1927, the same year as the great flood of Louisiana before the Great Depression. His parents, Tom Benson Sr. and Carmen Benson, had four sons. They raised the boys in the St. Roch neighborhood, their lives rooted in the Catholic Church as parishioners at Our Lady Star of the Sea.More >>
Weighing in at double the size of an upright piano, a Lexington man set foot on the journey of a lifetime. L.B. (“Little Buddy”) Bonner has never been little in his life.More >>
Donald Trump Jr.'s wife, Vanessa Trump, files for divorce in New York; the couple married in 2005 and have 5 children.More >>
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.More >>
