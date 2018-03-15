Suspect in Evansville bank robbery identified - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Suspect in Evansville bank robbery identified

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Derrick Faria, 19. (Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail) Derrick Faria, 19. (Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail)
EPD responded to a bank robbery at Fifth Third on Diamond Avenue (WFIE). EPD responded to a bank robbery at Fifth Third on Diamond Avenue (WFIE).
The suspect was arrested without incident in the 1600 block of West Missouri (WFIE). The suspect was arrested without incident in the 1600 block of West Missouri (WFIE).
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Evansville police have arrested the suspect in a bank robbery.

The 911 call about the robbery came in just before 2 p.m. that someone robbed Fifth Third Bank on Diamond Ave.

The suspect, now identified as 19-year-old Derrick Faria, of Evansville, was taken into custody without incident int he 1600 block of West Missouri.

Police were able to track Faria down after they say he used a taxi to and from the bank. They say he used funds from the heist to pay his fare.

