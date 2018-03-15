EPD: Suspect arrest; used money from bank robbery to pay taxi

The suspect was arrested without incident in the 1600 block of West Missouri (WFIE).

EPD responded to a bank robbery at Fifth Third on Diamond Avenue (WFIE).

Police arrested the suspect who robbed a bank in Evansville.

The call came in just before 2 p.m. that someone robbed Fifth Third Bank on Diamond Avenue.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident int he 1600 block of West Missouri.

Police were able to track him down after they say he used a taxi to and from the bank. They say he used funds from the heist to pay his fare.

His name has not been released yet.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get breaking news alerts and the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.