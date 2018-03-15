Mater Dei student charged with possession of child porn, voyeurism

Community Connect of Southwestern Indiana only happens once a year, but the goal is to help those in need get the resources they need to get back on their feet for good.More >>
Firefighters in Henderson are battling a business fire. It broke out around 2 p.m. on South Green Street, which has been blocked off.More >>
Dispatch confirms a call for a bank robbery at the Fifth Third Bank on Diamond Avenue.More >>
Here are the latest food inspection reports.More >>
Evansville police say a woman was in a stall in the restroom of Walgreens on North St. Joseph Avenue on December 20, 2017, and saw a cellphone come from under the stall next to the one she was in. The woman quickly left the restroom and called the police.More >>
A pedestrian bridge collapsed onto traffic at Florida International University in Miami on Thursday.More >>
The girl, who couldn’t swim, began struggling after she got in the water then disappeared until she was pulled out more than 10 minutes later.More >>
Danry Vasquez, a baseball player who used to play in the minor league system of the Houston Astros, was arrested in 2016 for assaulting his girlfriend.More >>
The Broward County Sheriff released the video that shows a man they identify as Scot Peterson standing outside Deputy Stoneman Douglas during the shooting.More >>
The research into Scott Kelly’s one-year space mission is said to be a stepping stone to a three-year mission to Mars.More >>
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.More >>
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.More >>
The 16-year-old says he hopes the U.S. enacts stricter gun laws or places someone in schools to protect students.More >>
The toy company, which announced it's closing all of its North American stores on Wednesday, will honor existing gift cards for 30 days.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Department has arrested a school custodian for stealing money from students during the National Walkout Day event on Wednesday, March 14.More >>
