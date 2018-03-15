Mater Dei student charged with possession of child porn, voyeurism

A Mater Dei High School student was arrested on charges of child porn possession and voyeurism.

Evansville police say a woman was in a stall in the restroom of Walgreens on North St. Joseph Avenue on December 20, 2017, and saw a cellphone come from under the stall next to the one she was in.

The woman quickly left the restroom and called the police.

Surveillance video from the store show 18-year-old Nickolas Brown entering the restroom at 9:15 a.m. and left one hour later.

The responding officer recognized Brown and knew where he would be.

Brown was arrested at Mater Dei High School. Police say he did not originally admit to taking pictures but admitted to being in the women's restroom at Walgreens.

Police say Brown told them he deleted a video from inside the restroom before he spoke with officers.

Officers did not find any pictures from Walgreens but did find other pictures of other females using the restroom at Brown's house in Mt. Vernon or showering in Vanderburgh and Posey Counties, and near Lake Barkley in Kentucky.

Police say they also found explicit images of eight different girls under the age of 18.

Brown was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on eight counts of child porn possession and one count of voyeurism with a $2,500 cash bond. He has since been released.

