Fmr. Mater Dei student charged with voyeurism, possession of child porn

A now-former Mater Dei High School student arrested on charges of voyeurism and child porn possession made his first court appearance on Friday.

Evansville police say 18-year-old Nickolas Brown, of Mt. Vernon, had explicit images of eight different girls under the age of 18. Brown is no longer a student at Mater Dei, but he was enrolled there at the time of his arrest.

The voyeurism charge stems from an incident at Walgreens on North St. Joseph Avenue on December 20, 2017. Police say a woman was in a stall in the restroom of the store and saw a cellphone come from under the stall next to the one she was in.

The woman quickly left the restroom and called the police.

Surveillance video from the store showed Brown entered the restroom at 9:15 a.m. and left one hour later.

The responding officer recognized Brown and contacted the resource officer at Mater Dei. Brown was arrested and did not originally admit to taking pictures but admitted to being in the women's restroom at Walgreens, according to police.

Police say Brown told them he deleted a video from inside the restroom before he spoke with officers.

Officers did not find any pictures from Walgreens but say that's when they found the explicit pictures of underage girls using the restroom at Brown's house in Mt. Vernon or showering in Vanderburgh and Posey Counties, and near Lake Barkley in Kentucky.

Brown was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on eight counts of possession of child porn and one count of voyeurism with a $2,500 cash bond, which has been posted.

A judge ordered Brown not to have contact with any of the victims.

