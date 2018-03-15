OPD: Bomb found at Beaver Dam park

According to Owensboro police, they were contacted by the Beaver Dam Police Dept. Wednesday to get help from the OPD Hazardous Devices Unit to check out a report of a pipe bomb in Oldham Park.More >>
Evansville Police are conducting a death investigation.More >>
CBD oil is on its way to being legal in Indiana. The general assembly passed the bill late Wednesday night on the last day of the session.More >>
One local woman is pushing for a Kentucky House Bill that would make medicinal cannabis legal. A group of pro-medicinal cannabis advocates went before the Henderson City Commission to ask for their support of Kentucky House Bill 166 which would give counties the opportunity to legalize medicinal marijuana on a county by county basis.More >>
A Henderson home caught fire early Thursday morning. It happened around 3 a.m. on South Quail Run.More >>
The girl, who couldn’t swim, began struggling after she got in the water then disappeared until she was pulled out more than 10 minutes later.More >>
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.More >>
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.More >>
The research into Scott Kelly’s one-year space mission is said to be a stepping stone to a three-year mission to Mars.More >>
Police say the scammer tells parents he's kidnapped their children and demands money for a safe return.More >>
Danry Vasquez, a baseball player who used to play in the minor league system of the Houston Astros, was arrested in 2016 for assaulting his girlfriend.More >>
The 16-year-old says he hopes the U.S. enacts stricter gun laws or places someone in schools to protect students.More >>
Etowah County, AL, Sheriff Todd Entrekin is under fire for taking money earmarked to feed inmates. But he said it's allowable according to state statute.More >>
Sue Elcock who was visiting from the United Kingdom, was not expecting the massive haul.More >>
Toys 'R' Us is reportedly closing all of its U.S. stores.More >>
