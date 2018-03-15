OPD: Bomb found at Beaver Dam park

Police say a bomb was found at a park in Beaver Dam.

According to Owensboro police, they were contacted by the Beaver Dam Police Dept. Wednesday to get help from the OPD Hazardous Devices Unit to check out a report of a pipe bomb in Oldham Park.

Authorities set up a perimeter around the suspicious object and OPD bomb technicians were able to determine that it was hazardous.

We're told the technicians rendered the device safe using a disruption tool.

An investigation into the device and where it came from is ongoing.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.