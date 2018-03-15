OPD: Bomb found at Beaver Dam park - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

OPD: Bomb found at Beaver Dam park

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

Police say a bomb was found at a park in Beaver Dam.

According to Owensboro police, they were contacted by the Beaver Dam Police Dept. Wednesday to get help from the OPD Hazardous Devices Unit to check out a report of a pipe bomb in Oldham Park.

Authorities set up a perimeter around the suspicious object and OPD bomb technicians were able to determine that it was hazardous.

We're told the technicians rendered the device safe using a disruption tool.

An investigation into the device and where it came from is ongoing.

