Tri-Staters happy as CBD oil on its way to legalization in Indiana

CBD oil is on its way to being legal in Indiana.

The general assembly passed, the bill late Wednesday night on the last day of the session. The measure passed easily in both the House and Senate around 10 p.m.

CBD oil can be derived from marijuana but doesn't have enough THC to get people high.

The legality of CBD had been called into question, but this bill would allow anyone to use it. Governor Eric Holcomb now has to decide whether to sign it.

In the meantime, we're hearing from some very happy customers in the Tri-State.

Adele's Naturally was busy with customers coming in to purchase CBD Oil. It's something they say they've been doing for years, but weren't entirely sure they'd be able to do so legally.

"We thought that we were in pretty good shape, but we honestly didn't know what that meant as far as legality," store owner Jordan Fink said. "We either have this bill that gets rid of any kind of confusion or we just still stay in a gray area because there are no laws saying the other way."

With a clear ruling in writing, store manager Jordan Fink says all around, the place is buzzing with excitement.

They've had dozens of customers buy the product some knew it is becoming legal, others just learning the gray period will soon be over.

Adele's has continued to sell and restock CBD Oil throughout the whole process.

The bill carries with it some pretty strict labeling regulations like having QR codes on the packaging.

Also on the final day of the session, a bill passed that would allow "dreamers" to obtain professional licenses in Indiana. The governor is expected to sign that one.

Several bills didn't make the cut though, including measures to improve school safety, lift a fee for gun licenses and adjust the tax system.

Another major bill that died would have allowed Ball State University to take over Muncie schools.

