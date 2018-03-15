CBD oil on its way to legalization in Indiana

CBD oil is on its way to being legal in Indiana.

The general assembly passed the bill late Wednesday night on the last day of the session. The measure passed easily in both the House and Senate around 10 p.m.

CBD oil can be derived from marijuana but doesn't have enough THC to get people high.

The legality of CBD had been called into question, but this bill would allow anyone to use it. Governor Eric Holcomb now has to decide whether to sign it.

Also on the final day of the session, a bill passed that would allow "dreamers" to obtain professional licenses in Indiana. The governor is expected to sign that one.

Several bills didn't make the cut though, including measures to improve school safety, lift a fee for gun licenses and adjust the tax system.

Another major bill that died would have allowed Ball State University to take over Muncie schools.

