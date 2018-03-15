Henderson fire started in chimney - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Henderson fire started in chimney

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
HENDERSON CO., KY (WFIE) -

A Henderson home caught fire early Thursday morning.

It happened around 3 a.m. on South Quail Run.

Firefighters say the fire started in the chimney. They say the couple who lives in the home smelled smoke, walked outside and saw that the side of the house was on fire.

The fire had spread to 2nd floor when firefighters arrived at the scene. Our photographer says the flames melted some siding on the home next door to where the fire started.

No one was seriously hurt, but a firefighter was taken to St. Vincent for a minor hand injury.

Fire crews wrapped up at the scene shortly after 6 a.m.

