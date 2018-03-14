Over 20 schools receive STEM grants from Toyota

The grants will provide curriculum and help create hands-on learning in classrooms in the STEM fields (WFIE)

Twenty-two schools across southwest Indiana are helping to prepare students in science, technology, engineering, and math thanks to a grant from Toyota and Project Lead the Way. $290,000 was awarded to the schools.

The grants will provide curriculum and help create hands-on learning in classrooms in the STEM fields.

One principal says it's a great way for kids to explore various careers.

"The earlier we can introduce students to a particular or set of interests, the better off we are," said PCIS Principal David McClary. "When we can run hands-on programs in the classroom, kids are very thirsty for that and very hungry for that."

Last year, Project Lead the Way received a $2 million grant from the Toyota USA Foundation to support more than 100 schools across the United States.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.