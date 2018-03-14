KY educators join another pension rally

Wednesday is the last day for Indiana lawmakers to pass, or kill, all the bills in this year's session. That means those bills that we have been telling you about, like CBD Oil and School Safety, are in the hot seat.More >>
Wednesday is the last day for Indiana lawmakers to pass, or kill, all the bills in this year's session. That means those bills that we have been telling you about, like CBD Oil and School Safety, are in the hot seat.More >>
Henderson, Webster, and Union County Schools superintendents joined dozens of other teachers outside of Henderson County High School on Wednesday to rally.More >>
Henderson, Webster, and Union County Schools superintendents joined dozens of other teachers outside of Henderson County High School on Wednesday to rally.More >>
Twenty-two schools across southwest Indiana are helping prepare students in science, technology, engineering, and math thanks to a grant from Toyota and Project Lead the Way. $290,000 dollars was awarded to the schools.More >>
Twenty-two schools across southwest Indiana are helping prepare students in science, technology, engineering, and math thanks to a grant from Toyota and Project Lead the Way. $290,000 dollars was awarded to the schools.More >>
The Daviess County Board of Education has approved the sale of the property at Daviess County Middle School.More >>
The Daviess County Board of Education has approved the sale of the property at Daviess County Middle School.More >>
We are learning more information about the investigation into Terry Hayes.More >>
We are learning more information about the investigation into Terry Hayes.More >>
Two people - a victim and the shooter - are dead Wednesday evening after a man shot two employees at UAB Highlands Hospital on 11th Avenue South in Birmingham.More >>
Two people - a victim and the shooter - are dead Wednesday evening after a man shot two employees at UAB Highlands Hospital on 11th Avenue South in Birmingham.More >>
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.More >>
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.More >>
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >>
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >>
Toys 'R' Us is reportedly closing all of its U.S. stores.More >>
Toys 'R' Us is reportedly closing all of its U.S. stores.More >>
Two Navy aviators have died after their F/A-18 jet crashed off the coast of Florida on Wednesday.More >>
Two Navy aviators have died after their F/A-18 jet crashed off the coast of Florida on Wednesday.More >>
Etowah County, AL, Sheriff Todd Entrekin is under fire for taking money earmarked to feed inmates. But he said it's allowable according to state statute.More >>
Etowah County, AL, Sheriff Todd Entrekin is under fire for taking money earmarked to feed inmates. But he said it's allowable according to state statute.More >>
According to police records obtained by the Cleveland 19 News Investigative team, the relationships with several male students began in January 2018 and ended on March 8, when the female teacher told the school she was being blackmailed.More >>
According to police records obtained by the Cleveland 19 News Investigative team, the relationships with several male students began in January 2018 and ended on March 8, when the female teacher told the school she was being blackmailed.More >>
The shooting was reported on Hunting Hills Drive, located off Smithfield Road, around 2 p.m. Monday, Shelbyville police said.More >>
The shooting was reported on Hunting Hills Drive, located off Smithfield Road, around 2 p.m. Monday, Shelbyville police said.More >>
Danry Vasquez, a baseball player who used to play in the minor league system of the Houston Astros, was arrested in 2016 for assaulting his girlfriend.More >>
Danry Vasquez, a baseball player who used to play in the minor league system of the Houston Astros, was arrested in 2016 for assaulting his girlfriend.More >>
A teacher accused of stealing from other educators has been arrested.More >>
A teacher accused of stealing from other educators has been arrested.More >>