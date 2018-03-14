Daviess Co. Middle School property sold for $1.5M

The Daviess County Board of Education has approved the sale of the property at Daviess County Middle School.

Owensboro Grain brought the highest bid. The approval came at Tuesday night's school board meeting.

School leaders say the corporation paid $1.5-million for the property. The building was appraised for $500,000.

Operations Director Lelan Hancock said it's a win-win for the community.

The middle school had been used by the district for more than 80 years.

Two locations for the new school are being considered and they hope to move into that facility in June 2020.

