CBD Oil bills in final session, one bill disguises firearm regulations

Indiana lawmakers are debating CBD Oil bills, but only one has anything to do with the product. The other address firearm regulations (WFIE).

Wednesday is the last day for Indiana lawmakers to pass, or kill, all the bills in this year's session. That means those bills that we have been telling you about, like CBD Oil and School Safety, are in the hot seat.

At the Statehouse, the CBD Oil debate continues. There are two bills in session that list the product as the subject. One addresses its legality, the other actually addresses firearm regulations. It is sparking advocates from both sides of the gun debate to speak up before time runs out.

"My child and all the children in her school and in all schools should be able to play on the playground behind the parish, participate in a sporting event, or play in the chapel without concern that a parishioner or parent may be carrying a firearm," says Kristen Balan-Dibella with Moms Demand Action.

"You have no guarantee on anything. It's a guarantee that I will have a chance to fight back with something that will be equivalent that what probably is being aimed at me," says Barbara Manus with Women Armed & Ready.

These emotional statements are about a bill regarding Low THC Hemp Extract. You read that right, a gun debate over a bill to legalize CBD Oil.

Lawmakers changed the content so now it has nothing to do with the product. It is about firearm regulations that were shut down in a prior bill.

That is all part of the process at the Statehouse. It is allowed because there is another CBD Oil bill in session.

Representative Ryan Hatfield (D - Evansville) is in Indianapolis. He says before lawmakers can sign the dotted line, they have agree on specific labeling regulations.

It is something he is hopeful can be settled before the clock strikes midnight Wednesday night.

"The CBD bill I hope that we will come to an agreement. I think it's important that we have a CBD bill that passes and goes to the governor. There are so many Hoosiers suffering from disease and illness who use and need CBD Oil that I think it's important we pass, and we should not let big government labeling requirements stand in the way of a good product," says Hatfield.

Both CBD Oil bills, including the actual firearms bill, are up in the air right now. Lawmakers have until the end of today to squeeze in their final decisions on all the bills on the docket.

But we just checked in with Representative Hatfield. He expects the CBD Oil bill will pass with extensive labeling requirements.

And he says as of right now, it appears the gun bill is dead. Of course, anything can happen up until midnight.

We are following the process and will bring you the latest as we learn more.

