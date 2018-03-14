More information released on McLean Co. Schools Supt. allegations

We are learning more information about the investigation into Terry Hayes.

Both attorneys promised new information in a joint press release that was set to come on Tuesday, but nothing was ever released.

We were able to get ahold of David Yewell, Hayes' attorney.

He said he and Mack Johns, the attorney for the school board, have not been able to agree on a statement to be released.

Yewell said he plans on giving a statement on behalf of Hayes on Thursday if they cannot agree on a joint statement.

We also spoke with Bob Lovell with the school board. He confirmed the school board has accepted Hayes's resignation, although Hayes and his attorney deny he resigned.

We also reported the Kentucky State Police has opened an investigation on Terry Hayes.

We spoke with them earlier, and they say they have not uncovered anything yet.

We are expecting more information and have been told there could be another special called meeting to get more of this information out to the public.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.