Hopkins Co. man facing sexual abuse charges

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Bradley Lee, 38 (Source: KSP) Bradley Lee, 38 (Source: KSP)
HOPKINS CO., KY (WFIE) -

One man is facing sexual abuse charges. 

Kentucky State Police tell us a complaint was filed against 38-year-old Bradley Lee for committing sexual abuse. 

After an investigation, troopers arrested Lee on Tuesday.

He is facing sexual abuse charges. 

He is in the Hopkins County Detention Center. 

