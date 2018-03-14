Apollo hosts unique alternative to 'National School Walkout'

pollo's administration decided to allow students to voice their concerns inside the school. They said they didn't want to risk so many students outside (WFIE)

High school students across the are calling for a change one month after a gunman killed 17 people at a Parkland, Florida school.

Students participated in a National School Walkout not only to honor the shooting victims but to send a strong message to Washington.

In the Tri-State, Apollo High School hosted a "walk-in" for the students. Apollo's administration decided to allow students to voice their concerns inside the school. They said they didn't want to risk so many students outside.

The kids instead observed the nation-wide event in a unique way. Hundreds of students gathered in the gym to remember the lives lost.

"We talked about allowing our students the opportunity to show their concern, and you know all of the adults in this building have the same concerns," said Rick Lasley, the principal of Apollo. "So, this was a perfect opportunity for us to show our unity and our concerns for continued school violence."

Lasley spoke to students about anti-violence and how important it is to respect others opinions.

He also encouraged students and staff to voice their opinions to local legislators. That's why they created "Voices from Apollo," an online form to submit their concerns with school violence and safety. The responses will then be sent to lawmakers in Frankfort.

"One person at a time, sometimes it's hard for those voices to be heard," he said. "But I feel like it's far more powerful if we kind of assemble our voices together and share those with our lawmakers."

"A lot of times we want to, but we don't really know how," Molly Ward, a junior at Apollo and a student council member, said. "So the fact that the school is giving us this way to reach out to our representatives is nice."

Ward says many of her friends are scared for their lives going to school. But Ward says now is the time to do something about it.

"There needs to be action taken," she said. "And if the adults aren't going to do it, then the students will."

Lasley hopes giving the students and staff a larger voice will allow for change.

"We hope that maybe this event and some of the voices that we will send to our legislatures will be heard," Lasley said. "And they can provide some help."

The school is keeping that online form open until the end of the week so as many students and staff with an opinion can make sure it's heard.

