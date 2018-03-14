Phase three of Oak Grove Rd. reconstruction about to get underway

Phase three of reconstruction on Oak Grove Road is about to get underway.

Utility relocation have begun as part of the project from Hickory View to State Road 261.

Road widening, storm sewer installation, and reconstruction of driveways in that area are all apart of the project.

We're told Castle Elementary School will be closed for about 60 days as part of the project in 2019. Detours will be posted.

Work in that area is supposed to completely wrap up in May of 2020.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved. ?