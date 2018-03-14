Evansville man jailed on drug dealing charges

An Evansville man is in jail facing drug dealing charges.

Police arrested 58-year old Robert Ross after an investigation that started in September.

They say Ross had a baggy of meth in his car and when they later searched his Forest Avenue home, they found six baggies of meth, scales, pills, and $900 in cash.

Ross is facing charges of dealing and possession of meth and maintaining a common nuisance.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.