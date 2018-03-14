Man arrested after Gibson Co. chase

A man is in jail after leading Gibson County sheriff's deputies on a chase.

Deputies pulled over 32-year-old Derek Flaharty on Highway 41 around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. They say Flaharty gave them a fake name and when they confronted him about it, he sped away.

We're told he later got his car stuck in a cornfield and tried to run away.

He was arrested a short time later.

