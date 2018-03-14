Evansville man accused of driving drunk with child in his car

An Evansville man is facing charges after authorities say he was driving drunk with a child in the car.

Johnny Holloman, 40, was taken into custody at a convenience store last night.

Sheriff's deputies say the clerk called 911 after noticing a child in the car with him.

Holloman is facing several charges, including neglect of a dependent and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with a child under 18 in the car.

