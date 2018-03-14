ECHO Housing names new interim director

The Executive Director for ECHO Housing in Evansville has left the agency.

ECHO officials say they wish Stephanie TenBarge well in her future endeavors.

TenBarge had been the executive director for the last seven years.

Chris Metz has been named the Interim Executive Director.

He has been the Assistant Director since 2014.

ECHO Housing Corporation (EHC) is a community non-profit founded in 1998. Their mission is to create and sustain affordable housing, to provide supportive services and to promote community and economic development.

