Resources: How to talk to your kids about tragedy

Talking to your kids after a tragedy, or even preparing them in case one happens can be hard.

There are resources out there to help.

Click here for information from PBS. They have advice and links about a variety of stressful situations.

They also have several videos kids can watch. They include characters from Daniel Tiger and Arthur explaining what do during an emergency.

Healthychildren.org has tips for talking to younger children, older children, or children with developmental disabilities.

They also have information to help parents learn about school safety and plans.

