Evansville students join national anti-gun violence walkout

Students at Evansville's North High School participated in the national event by walking a lap around the school. (WFIE)

Students at schools across Indiana, including Evansville, participated in a national walkout to protest gun violence.

Thanks to all the high school students who worked together today to honor recent victims of school violence and show their desire for an end to violence in our nation. Quote from one of our students..."Our generation will make this world a better place." #EVSCproud — EVSC (@EVSC1) March 14, 2018

Wednesday's walkouts came after a gunman killed 17 students last month at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Many students were stepping outside for 17 minutes, one minute for each person fatally shot at the Florida school.

Students at Evansville's North High School participated in the national event by walking a lap around the school.

In Indianapolis, North Central High School senior Drew Holl tells The Indianapolis Star that "change just needs to come" and people shouldn't be scared to go to school.

At Herron High School in Indianapolis, students held signs and chanted "not one more" and "save education now."

In Terre Haute, the Tribune-Star reports more than 100 students at Terre Haute North Vigo High School participated in the national walkout.

Hundreds of students at Evansville North High School took part in the #NationalSchoolWalkout.

You’ll hear from students tonight on @14News. pic.twitter.com/4girl7qCZq — Brittany Harry (@Brittany14News) March 14, 2018

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.