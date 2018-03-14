Evansville students join national anti-gun violence walkout - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Evansville students join national anti-gun violence walkout

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
Students at Evansville's North High School participated in the national event by walking a lap around the school. (WFIE) Students at Evansville's North High School participated in the national event by walking a lap around the school. (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Students at schools across Indiana, including Evansville, participated in a national walkout to protest gun violence.

Wednesday's walkouts came after a gunman killed 17 students last month at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Many students were stepping outside for 17 minutes, one minute for each person fatally shot at the Florida school.

Students at Evansville's North High School participated in the national event by walking a lap around the school.

In Indianapolis, North Central High School senior Drew Holl tells The Indianapolis Star that "change just needs to come" and people shouldn't be scared to go to school.

At Herron High School in Indianapolis, students held signs and chanted "not one more" and "save education now."

In Terre Haute, the Tribune-Star reports more than 100 students at Terre Haute North Vigo High School participated in the national walkout.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Powered by Frankly