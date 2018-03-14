Evansville students join national anti-gun violence walkout

Students at schools across Indiana, including Evansville, participated in a national walkout to protest gun violence.More >>
University of Evansville Men's basketball has decided to let go head coach Marty Simmons.More >>
A sinkhole was discovered this afternoon in Smothers park by city employees.More >>
Police in Austin, Texas are now reporting three people have died after picking up packages left on their porches. We found out what you need to know and how to protect yourself here in the Tri-State.More >>
Tri-State school staff will soon know what to do in case of a traumatic event. A training session is scheduled on May 12 at the Vincennes University Gibson County Center for all full-time employees.More >>
Etowah County, AL, Sheriff Todd Entrekin is under fire for taking money earmarked to feed inmates. But he said it's allowable according to state statute.More >>
The shooting was reported on Hunting Hills Drive, located off Smithfield Road, around 2 p.m. Monday, Shelbyville police said.More >>
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >>
The company said it knows of two crashes and one injury because of the problem.More >>
Hawking's scholarly pursuits dealt with time - whether it has a beginning and end, what happens in a black hole and whether time warps are possible.More >>
One month after the Florida shooting, students walk out to honor the dead and protest gun violence.More >>
The parents were revived with Narcan and later arrested on preliminary charges of felony neglect of a dependent child.More >>
The parents’ friends have been fighting for them, collecting money to gift the family a new home.More >>
Amazon is recalling more than 260,000 AmazonBasics portable chargers after reports surfaced that they can overheat, causing fires or burns.More >>
United Airlines has apologized after a dog died, apparently in mid-flight, after a passenger was forced by a flight attendant to store it overhead.More >>
