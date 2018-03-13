Employees find sinkhole in Smothers Park

A sinkhole was discovered in Smothers park by city employees on Tuesday.

They tell us they saw it around 1 p.m. and called in the city engineer.

The hole is blocked off in smothers park and is located right off the corner of Daviess Street and veterans boulevard.

There's no word yet on how long this could take to fix or what caused it.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.