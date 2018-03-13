Local law enforcement gives safety tips on suspicious packages

University of Evansville men's basketball has decided to let go head coach Marty Simmons. Sources close to the university tell 14 News that Simmons has been dismissed as the men's basketball coach.More >>
University of Evansville men's basketball has decided to let go head coach Marty Simmons. Sources close to the university tell 14 News that Simmons has been dismissed as the men's basketball coach.More >>
A sinkhole was discovered this afternoon in Smothers park by city employees.More >>
A sinkhole was discovered this afternoon in Smothers park by city employees.More >>
Police in Austin, Texas are now reporting three people have died after picking up packages left on their porches. We found out what you need to know and how to protect yourself here in the Tri-State.More >>
Police in Austin, Texas are now reporting three people have died after picking up packages left on their porches. We found out what you need to know and how to protect yourself here in the Tri-State.More >>
Tri-State school staff will soon know what to do in case of a traumatic event. A training session is scheduled on May 12 at the Vincennes University Gibson County Center for all full-time employees.More >>
Tri-State school staff will soon know what to do in case of a traumatic event. A training session is scheduled on May 12 at the Vincennes University Gibson County Center for all full-time employees.More >>
One local woman is pushing for a Kentucky House Bill that would make medicinal cannabis legal. A group of pro-medicinal cannabis advocates went before the Henderson City Commission to ask for their support of Kentucky House Bill 166 which would give counties the opportunity to legalize medicinal marijuana on a county by county basis.More >>
One local woman is pushing for a Kentucky House Bill that would make medicinal cannabis legal. A group of pro-medicinal cannabis advocates went before the Henderson City Commission to ask for their support of Kentucky House Bill 166 which would give counties the opportunity to legalize medicinal marijuana on a county by county basis.More >>
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >>
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >>
United Airlines has apologized after a dog died, apparently in mid-flight, after a passenger was forced by a flight attendant to store it overhead.More >>
United Airlines has apologized after a dog died, apparently in mid-flight, after a passenger was forced by a flight attendant to store it overhead.More >>
The normally spunky, smart, and joyful little girl is in a hospital bed with her relatives by her side.More >>
The normally spunky, smart, and joyful little girl is in a hospital bed with her relatives by her side.More >>
Child Protective Services removed the baby and the mother’s other three young children from the home.More >>
Child Protective Services removed the baby and the mother’s other three young children from the home.More >>
A charter passenger bus carrying Texas high school band members home from a Disney World trip crashed Tuesday morning on Interstate 10 near the Alabama/Florida line. The bus driver was killed.More >>
A charter passenger bus carrying Texas high school band members home from a Disney World trip crashed Tuesday morning on Interstate 10 near the Alabama/Florida line. The bus driver was killed.More >>
Amazon is recalling more than 260,000 AmazonBasics portable chargers after reports surfaced that they can overheat, causing fires or burns.More >>
Amazon is recalling more than 260,000 AmazonBasics portable chargers after reports surfaced that they can overheat, causing fires or burns.More >>
Nine sex traffickers have been sentenced to federal prison time in South Carolina, including four from Columbia.More >>
Nine sex traffickers have been sentenced to federal prison time in South Carolina, including four from Columbia.More >>