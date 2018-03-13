Local law enforcement gives safety tips on suspicious packages

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding speaks to Paige Hagan about what people should do if they find an unknown package on their door step.

Police in Austin, Texas are now reporting three people have died after picking up packages left on their porches.

Those packages have left others injured, and investigators believe the bombings are related. Police says the devices were essentially pipe bombs rigged to explode upon opening.

[PREVIOUS: 3 explosions in Austin linked]

We found out what you need to know and how to protect yourself here in the Tri-State.

"If you find something on your porch, and you weren't expecting it, I would go and contact law enforcement," said Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding. "Because in these days, we don't take anything for granted."

If you receive a package on your doorstep you know you didn't order, law enforcement officials say there are some red flags you need to look out for:

Oily stains or discoloration on package

Strange odor or sound

Excessive weight

Misspellings of common words and titles

Excessive stamps or tape

Rigid, lopsided or uneven envelopes

No return address

"This is just another example of how people can put terror in our world each day by their actions," explained Sheriff Wedding. "We always focus on guns and gun violence. But, this shows you how people can wreak havoc on our community with a single package."

It's a good reminder for all of us to be cautious of what's on your porch, and your neighbor's.

"You want to tell neighbors if you see somebody, like a random vehicle drop something off someone's porch in an unmarked car, take note of that," Sheriff Wedding urged. "Write down the vehicle description in case it does turn out to be a dangerous situation." Wedding also recommended residents to invest in a home security camera system to deter crime.

Copyright 2018. WFIE. All rights reserved.