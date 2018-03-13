School trauma training event will be free for Tri-State teachers

Tri-State school staff will soon know what to do in case of a traumatic event.

A training session is scheduled on May 12 at the Vincennes University Gibson County Center for all full-time employees.

The focus of the training will be the quick response to an emergency situation.

Instructors will go over how to properly use the tools in their educator's trauma aid kid. Officials say the quick response will be able to save lives.

There's no cost to attend the training and it's open to any school staff across the Tri-State.

Each person will be able to take a kit for their classroom.

