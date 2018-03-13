Triplett Twist Initiative bringing positive upkeep to area

The Triplett twist initiative has been going on for about 20 years.

It's caused a lot of positive upkeep for this neighborhood, but there's still one sore spot, Gabe's Tower.

Abby Shelton, Owensboro's community development director, went over many of the facade updates and residential projects going on in the area. But many wonder about Gabe's Tower.

Bob Zimmerman, the owner of the building, tried to speak, but the commission said no public comment would be allowed.

"He has submitted an application for facade rehab," Shelton said. "But we don't have a solid business plan, or have not received a solid business plan from him."

Shelton says it's difficult to see the large building empty for so long, but she is happy with the progress made in the area.

"I think that little bit of extra help will give people both on the residential and the commercial side, an idea of yeah, we're putting our money where our mouth is," she said. "Making sure that everybody has an opportunity to make the community a better place."

The Triplett twist initiative is set to finish up by the end of 2019. And Shelton says she's excited about a few more last minute projects to continue to beautify the area.

