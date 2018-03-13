UE officially announces they are parting ways with Simmons

University of Evansville Men's basketball has decided to let go head coach Marty Simmons.

School officials made the official announcement Wednesday morning in a press release.

Director of Athletics Mark Spencer has announced that Marty Simmons has been relieved of his duties as men’s basketball head coach for the University of Evansville.

“After evaluating our Men’s Basketball program, I have determined that a change in leadership is necessary at this time,” Spencer said. “Today is particularly difficult because Coach Simmons has been a part of the University of Evansville basketball history for more than three decades as a player and coach.”

“Under his leadership we have not achieved the level of competitive excellence that we expect at the University of Evansville,” Spencer continued. “That should not detract from the substantial contributions Marty has made on behalf of Evansville Basketball during his tenure. We wish him and his family nothing but the best, and we thank his staff and their families, as well, for their many contributions to our program.”

“Evansville’s goal is to be a highly-valued member of the Missouri Valley Conference and to regularly compete on a national stage,” said Spencer. “Success in men’s basketball is central to our strategy, so over the past decade we have increased our investment in the basketball program, including building a practice facility and increasing operational support.”

“Starting today, we will begin a national search enlisting a small group of past players and longtime UE supporters for their ideas, opinions and suggestions,” Spencer said. “Until the process is complete, we will not comment further on the search.”

Simmons took over as head coach for the Purple Aces in 2007. During his tenure at UE, Simmons had a record of 184-175.

Sources said the front-runner to take over the Aces' coaching position is Calbert Cheaney.

Cheaney, who is 46-years-old, is an Evansville native and a graduate of Harrison High School.

